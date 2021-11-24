FG Unreachable Since Last Meeting, Says ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has expressed that it has not heard from the Federal Government following the meeting between the two parties last Thursday.

The union added that it had not back down on the ultimatum it gave the Federal Government.

The union had given the Federal Government an ultimatum following the failure of the government to fulfill some of the agreements it made with the union in 2020.

Following the ultimatum, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila had invited the ASUU President, the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed; and Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, among others.

At the end of the last week meeting, the government promised to pay ASUU this week.

However, on Tuesday, Osodeke told The PUNCH that the Federal Government had not commenced payment and had not reached out after the meeting.

He said, “Since that meeting, we have not heard from the Federal Government. But our ultimatum still stands. We gave the government three weeks and one week has passed; they are left with two weeks.”