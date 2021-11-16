Fighting Is Part Of The Equation For A Great Relationship: Eva Alordiah

Nigeria Rapper Eva Alordiah recently took to her social media to teach couples the importance of fighting in a relationship.

The star stated that most couples need to learn how to step on each other’s toes as good as they have s*x.

Eva stated that fighting is part of the things to do to have a good relationship.

Couples just have to fight respectfully because you guys are on the same team. No one is higher than the other, there’s equality in marriage.

She said: “I really believe couples need to learn how to fight just as good as they f*ck. Fighting is part of the equation for a great relationship. Have the hard conversations, lay your cards on the table..fight respectfully always remembering you are on the same team.”

