Fintiri Promises Implementation Of EndSARS Panel Report In Adamawa

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri has vowed to implement the EndSARS report submitted to him by the judicial commission of inquiry to investigate complaints on police brutality and extrajudicial killings in the state.

The panel headed by a retired Federal High Court judge, Justice Adamu Hobon (rtd.), while submitting the panel’s report at the council chambers of the government house Yola, on Monday, said, the commission received a total of 13 memoranda, from affected individuals, together with their documentary exhibits.

Fintiri commended the panel, saying he would be implementing the raw recommendations of the panel’s report soon.

He also added that the police would have no excuse because they have equally been given the opportunity to come and defend themselves.

Also Read: EndSARS: Nigerians Lambast Lai Mohammed For Saying Panel’s Report Is ‘Tales By Moonlight’

“If they did not come out to defend themselves against any extrajudicial killings or abuse against them that is now left in their kitty,” he added.

The governor assured the people of his administration’s readiness to implement the recommendations of the EndSars panel report within the shortest time possible.

“The report will be studied by government and all the recommendations will be implemented raw. Raw in the sense, that, we will not amend, we will not tweak any information or recommendations there, in that you have submitted in this report,” he said.