FirstBank unveils fully automated self-service branch, strengthens digital transformation in Nigeria

First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s premier and leading financial inclusion services organisation has announced the launch of its fully automated branch, called the FirstBank Digital Experience Centre. It is provided to put customers at an advantage in carrying out various activities on their own without interacting with anyone. The branch is a reinvention of digital banking solutions in the country as customers are exposed to a seamless world-class banking experience.

The self-service branch is built with a wide range of phased modern banking facilities which include humanoid robots equipped with Video Banking and Artificial Intelligence (AI), taking on the role of friendly branch staff; Teller Cash Recyclers (TCRs); Self-Service kiosks for non-financial transactions such as account update; Fast Track (Contactless) ATMs; Interactive Smart Screen to ensure effective and comprehensive consultation with bank sales staff via remote video connection.

Other services include paperless/electronic forms designed to promote timely resolution of complaints, dispensing of account statements and account enquiry/management, funds transfer, dispensing of new ATM cards; fixed deposit booking between N100,000.00 to N5,000,000.00, card services and management, cheque management, email and phone number update, ATM card and token block, amongst many others.

Expressing his delight on the initiative, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, CEO, FirstBank said ‘with our Digital Experience Centre, we have reiterated our role in pioneering leading innovative technology-driven solutions that are central to enriching the experience of our customers in carrying-out various transactions using state-of-the-art-facilities with ease and convenience. Our self-service branch exemplifies the future of banking in Nigeria and we remain committed to putting You, our customers First.

The FirstBank Digital Experience Centre is piloted by the Bank’s remodeled Adetokunbo Ademola branch, Victoria Island. The milestone initiative is scheduled to hit other locations across the country’s geopolitical zones in the coming months.

About FirstBank

First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank) is the premier Bank in West Africa and the leading financial inclusion services provider in Nigeria for over 127 years.

With over 750 business locations and over 130,620 Banking Agents spread across 99% of the 774 Local Government Areas in Nigeria, FirstBank provides a comprehensive range of retail and corporate financial services to serve its over 30 million customers. The Bank has an international presence through its subsidiaries, FBN Bank (UK) Limited in London and Paris, FBNBank in the Republic of Congo, Ghana, The Gambia, Guinea, Sierra-Leone and Senegal, as well as a Representative Office in Beijing.

The Bank has been handy at promoting digital payment in the country and has issued over 10million cards, the first bank to achieve such a milestone in the country. FirstBank’s cashless transaction drive extends to having more than 10million people on its USSD Quick Banking service through the nationally renowned *894# Banking code and over 4.5 million people on FirstMobile platform.

Since its establishment in 1894, FirstBank has consistently built relationships with customers focusing on the fundamentals of good corporate governance, strong liquidity, optimised risk management and leadership. Over the years, the Bank has led the financing of private investment in infrastructure development in the Nigerian economy by playing key roles in the Federal Government’s privatisation and commercialisation schemes. With its global reach, FirstBank provides prospective investors wishing to explore the vast business opportunities that are available in Nigeria, an internationally competitive world-class brand and a credible financial partner.

FirstBank has been named “Most Valuable Bank Brand in Nigeria” six times in a row (2011 – 2016) by the globally renowned “The Banker Magazine” of the Financial Times Group; “Best Retail Bank in Nigeria” for seven consecutive years (2011 – 2017) by the Asian Banker International Excellence in Retail Financial Services Awards and “Best Bank in Nigeria” by Global Finance for 15 years. Our brand purpose is always to put customers, partners and stakeholders at the heart of our business, even as we standardise customer experience and excellence in financial solutions across sub-Saharan Africa, in consonance with our brand vision “To be the partner of the first choice in building your future”. Our brand promise is always to deliver the ultimate “gold standard” of value and excellence. This commitment is anchored on our inherent values of passion, partnership and people, to position You First in every respect.

Folake Ani-Mumuney

Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications

www.firstbanknigeria.com