Flamboyant Kenyan pastor Lucy Natasha announces her engagement to fellow preacher Prophet Stanley Carmel

Flamboyant Kenyan pastor, Lucy Natasha has announced her engagement to fellow preacher, Prophet Stanley Carmel.

The founder of Empowerment Christian Church (ECC) said ‘yes’ to Prophet Carmel during an event that took place at a five star hotel in Nairobi on Saturday, November 27.

The stylish preacher later took to her official social media accounts to share photos from the engagement ceremony.

“I Said Yes” she captioned photos of Prophet Carmel down on one knee proposing to her.

“He has made everything beautiful in its time. Ecclesiastes 3:11” she added.

“My Love Carmel may the rest of our life’s journey together will be filled with God’s grace, blessings, provisions, protection and guidance,” she captioned other photos.

See her post below:

More photos below: