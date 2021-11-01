“Focus On My Hosting Abilities,” Toke Makinwa Slams Critic

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
"Focus On My Hosting Abilities," Toke Makinwa Slams Critic
Toke Makinwa

Popular on-air personality and vlogger, Toke Makinwa, recently slammed a netizen who criticized the organizers of Gulder Ultimate Search for picking her as the anchor of the show.

Why @tokstarr go dey anchor ultimate search. You come bush fix nails, wear lashes, carry heavy makeup like say na audition,” the netizen tweeted via the handle @shobizle.

Slamming the critic, Toke Makinwa asked that he shifts his focus to her hosting abilities as she is not a contestant. In her words, “Last I checked, she is not a contestant but the host of the show, focus on her hosting abilities and less on her physical appearance.” 

Read Also“Death Teaches Us How Fragile Life Is” – Toke Makinwa

See the exchange below:

The media personality’s exchange

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here