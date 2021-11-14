Focus On Things You Can Chance, Singer Simi Tells Fans

Veteran Singer Simisola revealed on her social media that she has been getting some depressing messages from her fans.

The star however went ahead to encourage them as she showers them care by checking up on them and keep advising them.

She’s rooted in love with them, which led to a statement “I’m getting some ‘i’m great Sims’ but too many ‘I’m not okay’ that makes me sad. I’m sorry. Thank you for sharing with me . Y’all keep your head up cry if you need to. But not too long”.

Simi advises them to keep fighting, the fight of love, focus on the things they can change.

“Instead of worrying about what you cannot control, shift your energy to what you can create”, also pray on things you can’t change.

“Attitude is a choice. Happiness is a choice. Optimism is a choice. Kindness is a choice. Giving is a choice. Respect is a choice. Whatever choice you make makes you. Choose wisely.”

