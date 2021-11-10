Football Coaches That Are Currently Unemployed

Maintaining good formation in a football team requires lots of hard work, and coaches often find themselves on the chopping block if the team’s performance is not good. It doesn’t matter the quality of the coach, but if he posts poor consistent results, he will be at the risk of being dumped from the team.

The current 2021/22 season is no exception to the trend, as some renowned names in the football coaching world might soon find themselves looking for new teams if they continue posting poor results. Here are some of the best football coaches currently unemployed:

Chris Wilder

Since leaving Sheffield United in March, Chris has been presented with numerous opportunities to manage teams. In an interview with Sky Sports, Chris said he has to weigh the situation to know the best job for him. As such, the former Sheffield United coach seems to be treading carefully since he will be judged off the relegation. However, Chris wants to be involved in a team on an upward trend in performance to redeem his reputation.

Quique Setien

Quique took over as Barcelona manager due to his good performance at Real Betis. Many viewed Quique as a person who upheld cruyffian principles that have been entrenched at Camp Nou.

While at Betis, the team played like mini Barca, which surprised many and impressed punters in one or more of the betting sites in Nigeria that offer odds on major soccer leagues.

He admitted that he joined Barcelona when the team was in chaos. At Barcelona, the fans will never forget the 8 -2 his side endured courtesy of Bayern Munich.

Zinedine Zidane

The success story for Zinedine Zidane speaks for itself as we are used to seeing him lift the trophy as manager. Something worth not forgetting is that he has been in the first team for five years. He has lifted the La Liga trophy two times and three consecutive champions league titles with Real Madrid.

He took a break after failing to deliver any silverware last season and claimed that the team did not have patience with him. However, Zinedine is not done yet in coaching and fans can expect to see him coaching another soccer team soon.

Ernesto Valverde

During the Valverde era in Barcelona, there were some questionable signings. The questionable signings were directed to his signing of Philippe Coutinho and Antonoine Griezmann for the expensive transactions. The argument was that the massive spending by the board lacked long-term vision.

Despite the massive spending, Barcelona won back-to-back titles and the Copa Del Rey between 2018 and 2019. Valverde cannot be blamed entirely looking at the club’s performance since its exit.

Ronald Koeman

Ronald Koeman is another good manager who is jobless after being axed by Barcelona. In his stay in Barcelona, the performance was disastrous. The former Netherlands took over from Quique Setien in august 2020 when the club was at its lowest point, having suffered an 8 -2 loss in the hands of Bayern Munich. Another blow to Barcelona was the leaving of Lionel Messi from the club. We will be watching the next move to be taken by the football coach.