Ex-Big Brother Naija Housemate, Angel, just bagged another deal for the year. She made the new endorsement by getting announced as the latest brand ambassador to Getfit, the biggest waist trainer brand in Africa.

The underrated Housemate has proven to the world she has more to offer than what was thought of her.

We definitely know how important it is for our bodies to be at their best, in making more awareness on that, Angel joins the train.