Afro House King, Wizkid, shared the tip to remain better in the game.

Wizkid is one of the few that teaches his fans on how he got his fame in the industry. “The more relaxed you are, the better you are at everything” – Wizkid.

READ ALSO: Yemi Alade – Why I Have More Instagram Followers Than Wizkid

The Nigerian Starboy has released the formula for being better at everything, see post below.