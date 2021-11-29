Fuji star KS1 Malaika surprises his mum with a house (video)

Fuji star, Sulaiman Alao Adekunle Malaika a.k.a Ks1 Malaika, has gifted his mum, Alhaja Rukayat Mojirayo, a house.

The singer shared a video showing the moment he surprised his mum with the beautiful house he built for her.

He wrote;

”I took her round the building and showed her the flats we have there. I now handed over all the keys to her saying, IYE (mum) this is the house I built for you…

She was shocked because she never had any idea I was doing this.

ALHAMDULILAH..

Congratulations Alhaja Rukayat Mojirayo..

I love you IYE and I will continue to In shaa Allah.”

Watch below a video showing his mum’s excitement after he presented the keys of the house to her: