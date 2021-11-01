FULL LIST: WhatsApp Will Be Blocked On All These Phones In Few Hours

From November 1, which is a few hours from now, WhatsApp will be blocked on millions of phones across the world.

Few weeks ago, UK Sun had reported that some iPhones and Android mobiles would be locked out of WhatsApp forever.

In the tech space, companies usually stop supporting older devices.

Google did just that with old Android phones for Gmail, YouTube and Google Maps.

In a report, the British tabloid gave possible reasons why tech companies withdraw support for older devices.

“Sometimes it’s because it’s simply not cost-efficient to keep apps working on very old versions of iOS or Android.”

“That’s especially the case if only a small percentage of users are running these old versions of software,” the report read.

According to the tabloid, from November 1, 2021, WhatsApp will not be functional on the devices listed below.