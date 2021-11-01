FULL LIST: WhatsApp Will Be Blocked On All These Phones In Few Hours

From November 1, which is a few hours from now, WhatsApp will be blocked on millions of phones across the world.
Few weeks ago, UK Sun had reported that some iPhones and Android mobiles would be locked out of WhatsApp forever.
In the tech space, companies usually stop supporting older devices.
Google did just that with old Android phones for Gmail, YouTube and Google Maps.
In a report, the British tabloid gave possible reasons why tech companies withdraw support for older devices.
“Sometimes it’s because it’s simply not cost-efficient to keep apps working on very old versions of iOS or Android.”
“That’s especially the case if only a small percentage of users are running these old versions of software,” the report read.
According to the tabloid, from November 1, 2021, WhatsApp will not be functional on the devices listed below.
- Galaxy Trend Lite
- Galaxy Trend II
- Galaxy SII
- Galaxy S3 mini
- Galaxy Xcover 2
- Galaxy Core
- Galaxy Ace 2
- Lucid 2
- Optimus F7
- Optimus F5
- Optimus L3 II Dual
- Optimus F5
- Optimus L5
- Best L5 II
- Optimus L5 Dual
- Best L3 II
- Optimus L7
- Optimus L7 II Dual
- Best L7 II
- Optimus F6, Enact
- Optimus L4 II Dual
- Optimus F3
- Best L4 II
- Best L2 II
- Optimus Nitro HD
- Optimus 4X HD
- Optimus F3Q
- ZTE V956
- Grand X Quad V987
- Grand Memo
- Xperia Miro
- Xperia Neo L
- Xperia Arc S
- Alcatel
- Ascend G740
- Ascend Mate
- Ascend D Quad XL
- Ascend D1 Quad XL
- Ascend P1 S
- Ascend D2
- Archos 53 Platinum
- HTC Desire 500
- Caterpillar Cat B15
- Wiko Cink Five
- Wiko Darknight
- Lenovo A820
- UMi X2
- Run F1
- THL W8
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 6S
- iPhone 6S Plus