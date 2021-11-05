Funny Reactions as MC Oluomo bags honorary doctorate degree

Musliu Ayinde Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, has bagged a honorary doctorate degree.
This was made known by one of the executive members of Lagos State National Union Of Road And Transport Workers (NURTW) Ganiyu Ayinde Oyedepo, aka Koko Zaria.
A photo shared to congratulate Mc Oluomo shows him displaying the certificate and award he received from the Institute of Corporate & Public Sector Professionals.
Nigerians quickly took to social media and reacted to the news.
Read some comments below:
