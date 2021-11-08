Gas Tanker Goes Up In Flames On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

A gas tanker on Monday went up in flames along the Sagamu interchange axis of the Lagos-Ibadan highway, Ogun State.

The tanker, which was moving outward the Lagos section of the highway, had three occupants as of the time it caught fire.

It was gathered that the three occupants, among whom was the driver, sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Ogun Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ahmed Umar, confirmed the incident to newsmen.

According to him, FRSC operatives from Mowe and Sagamu had been urgently deployed to the scene of the fire outbreak.

Umar added that men of the Ogun State Fire Services were contacted as they helped in putting out the raging inferno.

“A fire outbreak has been reported around the above-described location. The fire was said to involve an LPG tanker moving towards Sagamu Interchange on the outward Lagos section of the expressway,” he confirmed.

The injured victims, according to Umar, are all at Idera hospital in Sagamu, as he added that “the details of the vehicle could not be gotten yet.”