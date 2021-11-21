Gbaja: Direct Primary Will Give Youths Fair Chance For Involvement In Governance

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has stated that direct primaries for political parties will give youths a fair chance to vie for government positions.

He stated this while speaking on Saturday at the 2021 Universal Children’s Day celebration in Abuja.

Gbajabiamila stated that the direct primaries for political parties is “about the future of our country”.

“Our position in the ninth house of representatives is that everyone must have equal opportunities to participate in governance and the democratic process,” he said.

“Our young people must have a seat at the high table and we must create the enabling environment for them to be in leadership such that a young man with bold ideas can come out to vie for any position, be it legislator, governor or any other office. That can only be achieved through direct primaries, which will give a fair chance to the youth of this country to be involved in governance.”