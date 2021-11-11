Gbaja: National Assembly Working To Include Gender In Federal Character Principle

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has stated the national assembly is working to include gender in the federal character principle.

Gbajabiamila spoke on Wednesday when he received a delegation from the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) in Abuja.

Speaking on promoting the inclusion of more women in governance, Gbajabiamila said the legislature will utilise the ongoing constitutional amendment process to include gender in the federal character principle.

He also said the house of representatives is working on some bills to promote more opportunities for persons living with disabilities (PLWDs).

“What we are doing is that we are going through a constitutional amendment process,” he said.

“We are looking at gender issues in a way to address the two sides. Even in the way we apply the federal character principle, we want to go beyond ethnicity to include gender and others as well.”