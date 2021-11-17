Gbajabiamila Declares Ondo Rep Seat vacant

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has declared the seat of the Akure-South/Akure-North Federal Constituency in Ondo State at the House vacant.

Gbajabiamila declared the seat vacant at the plenary on Tuesday.

Gbajabiamila stated that the vacancy was a result of the death of Adedayo Omolafe, on August 16, 2021, which was announced at the plenary on September 14, 2021.

Also Read: Gov Akeredolu Appoints Son As Head of Govt Agency in Ondo

The Speaker also said the notification was in fulfilment of Section 68 (2) of the 1999 Constitution and for the records.

By the declaration, the House is required to notify the Independent National Electoral Commission after which it would schedule the conduct of a by-election to fill the vacant seat.