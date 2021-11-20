Glo Subscribers smile as telco presents prizes to Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promo winners

Telecommunications giant, Globacom, on Thursday presented prizes to the first set of winners in its exciting loyalty reward promo, Joy Unlimited Extravaganza, unveiled recently in Lagos.

The presentation ceremony was held at Gloworld, 21 Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, Lagos where a total of 203 lucky subscribers who emerged from the first draw of the promotion went home with exciting prizes including 71 winners of television sets, 71 winners of generators, and 61 winners of refrigerators.

Globacom’s Regional Manager, Sales, Lagos, Abdulrazaq Ande, at the ceremony disclosed that the presentation ceremony was in fulfillment of the pledge made by the company at the unveiling of the loyalty reward promo three weeks ago, adding that the promo was conceptualized to spread joy amongst Nigerians during the Yuletide season and into the New Year as well as a confirmation of its resolve to constantly add value to the lives of subscribers on its network.

According to Ande, other winners will emerge in subsequent draws to receive their prizes at similar presentation events in Enugu on November 25, Ibadan on December 2, Port-Harcourt on December 9, while Abuja and Jos will host the event on December 16. Other cities where presentation ceremonies will be held are Benin on December 23, Akure on January 6, Asaba on January 13, Kano on January 20, Uyo on January 27, and Owerri and Abuja (second presentation) on February 3, and Lagos and Ibadan (second presentations) on February 10.

The prizes were presented by prominent personalities including a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Desmond Elliot, Executive Chairman of Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area, Hon. John Campus Ogundare, Lagos Zonal Coordinator of National Lottery Regulatory Authority (NLRA), Mrs. Priscilla Onuzulu, Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of ThisDay Newspapers, Mr. Eniola Bello, Retired Captain Tunji Shelle, and several celebrities including King Sunny Ade, Teni Makanaki, Patience Ozokwu (Mama G), Samuel Perry (Broda Shaggi) and Godwin Komone (Gordons).

Representative of the National Lottery Regulation Commission (NLRC), Mrs. Priscilla Onuzulu felicitated with the lucky winners saying, “Globacom has been doing the right thing from inception and they are on track in this promo as well. Glo will not disappoint anybody. You will all get your prizes. We at NLRC have been and will continue to be there all through the promo. I wish you all the very best”.

One of the winners, Chika Nwachukwu, a staff of Oando Plc. from Enugu State who won a refrigerator said, “Glo is a very supportive network. I truly appreciate this prize. To tell you the truth, I was surprised when I was told I won. I thank Globacom immensely for providing another fridge for my family”.

Likewise, Afusat Jamiu, a generator winner who lives in Ijede, in the Ikorodu area of Lagos where she sells clothes said, “Glo has made me very happy with the generator that I won in their promo. It came at the right time. The generator will be very useful to power my fridge to boost my new turkey business. God bless Glo”.

Globacom encouraged subscribers to make a total recharge of N500 in a week (that is Monday to Sunday) to qualify for the weekly draws, while a total recharge of N2, 000 in a calendar month qualifies a subscriber for the monthly draws to win any of the car prizes.

Moreover, all recharge amounts, physical, electronic, special (4x, 5x, etc.) count towards qualification and customers can participate in the promo by dialing *611# on the Glo network. “The more the recharge, the more entries a subscriber gets and consequently the greater the chance to win these amazing prizes”, Glo said.

Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promo was launched in Lagos recently by the company with a promise of thousands of mouth-watering prizes including 5 brand new Kia cars to be won every month by lucky subscribers. Other prizes include 100 appliances, including television sets, fridges, and generators, to be won every week, in addition to 5,000 freebies to be won in the daily draws.