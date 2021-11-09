Gombe Governor: Goje Tried To Cause Mayhem But The People Resisted Him

Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya has accused Danjuma Goje, senator representing Gombe central, of trying to cause “mayhem” in the state.

Last week, Goje was attacked while he was trying to make his way to the state capital.

The senator had accused the governor of unleashing thugs on him when he visited Gombe for a private function.

Reacting to the accusation while speaking with journalists at the statehouse on Tuesday, Yahaya stated that the people resisted the alleged attempt of Goje to cause a breakdown of law and order in the state.

“The authorities concerned will find out the truth since he has reported so that the matter would be investigated,” the governor said.

“Let’s wait for the outcome of the investigation, but whoever knows the history of Gombe knows who Goje is and they know who Inuwa is. People know the difference between us.

“The security situation in my state is calm now and people are going about their normal activities. The issue we had before now was caused by a former governor of the state, Danjuma Goje, a serving senator, who you all know.

“He tried causing mayhem and the people resisted that, but as a result of the skirmish that ensued, lives were lost and some people’s properties were destroyed. That is what we as a government are kicking against.”