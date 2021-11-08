Gombe’s N5bn Conference Centre A Waste Of Resources – Gov Yahaya

Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya has expressed that spending N5 billion to construct a yet to be utilised conference centre is a waste of resources and public funds.

He stated this while speaking during a town hall meeting with residents of the state on the 2022 budget preparation.

The governor said it was a misplacement of priority by the last administration to spend a huge amount of money on the project.

He said the state didn’t need another conference centre when it had Jewell Hall, which currently provided the same functions and accommodated large gatherings since 1972.

He stated that the conference centre is not complete and still requires over N500 million for the supply of furniture and other facilities that would make it functional.