Gospel Artiste, Tope Alabi, Hubby Celebrate 21st Wedding Anniversary

Gospel Artiste, Tope Alabi, and her hubby are celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary today.

Taking to Instagram, the star shared a picture of them on their wedding day and also a recent picture.

The evangelist said they vowed to be husband and wife 21 years ago and she is so glad they are still together even through thick and thin.

Tope said: “21 years ago, we took the vow to be together as husband and wife at a time destiny has not even shown up. Through the thick and thin and the vicissitudes of life, we are who we are by the Grace of God. I celebrate Jesus for sustaining our home and ministry. It is not by power nor by might but by His Mercy and Grace. Ose oo Jesu.

HAPPY WEDDING ANNIVERSARY TO US”

