Governors Against Direct Primaries Should Embrace Dialogue, Says Lawan

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has stated that the national assembly expects President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the electoral amendment bill 2021 into law.

Lawan stated this on Monday while speaking to state house correspondents after the meeting with the president.

On November 19, the national assembly had transmitted the bill to Buhari for assent.

Asked how APC can ensure stability when governors are unhappy with direct primaries, Lawan said the best way forward is for people to engage.

“So, when we have any section of a party disagreeing with something, we should be engaging,” he said.

“That’s why we are politicians. We must have that kind of a platform where we discuss the issues, let’s understand each other, and then we make whatever it is that will make this disagreement minimised. Or maybe where possible, eliminated completely.

“I don’t think it is right to say that governors have disagreed. Maybe some governors might have said they don’t like it this way. But that’s normal. So it’s for us to engage and engage and engage.”

On whether the national assembly was willing to let go of direct primaries if need be, the senate president said it is not something to be talked about since the assembly had “finished its work” and transmitted the bill to Buhari.

“And I think at this moment, all eyes will be on what happens to the bill from the executive side rather than the legislature,” he said.