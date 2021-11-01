Governors Bear Burden Of Managing Tension In PDP, Says Chidoka

Former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka has stated that governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) bear the burden of managing tensions in the main opposition party.

He stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

Chidoka, however, noted that governors cannot control the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

He expressed that this is because of the 13 PDP governors, many were completing their second term in office and some would need nominations to seek other political ambitions in 2023.

“Governors are members of the PDP and its highest elected officers. The burden of managing PDP, tension falls on the PDP governors,” he said.

“As you go to every state to nominate people for consensus building, zoning, sharing of offices to present diverse interest in the party, there is no better group of people to go than the governors.

“Will the governors control the party post the election? That is where the issue comes in. For me, the answer will be a no.”