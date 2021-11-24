Grammy Awards 2022: Full List of Nominees

Grammy Awards have officially released the nominees for the 64th annual Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday, 23rd November.

Jon Batiste leads all artists with 11 nominations; Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. follow with eight; Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo have seven each.

The ceremony will be the first since the awards made a major change to its nominating process.

 The Grammys have been criticized in recent years by prominent artists including Jay-Z, Drake, Kanye West and Frank Ocean, who amplified concerns that Black artists have been routinely passed over in the top all-genre categories.

The ceremony will be held on Jan. 31, 2022, at the Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center) in Los Angeles.

See full list of nominees:

