Gunmen Attack UNIABUJA, Abduct Professors, Four Others

Gunmen have attacked the staff quarters of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

During the attack which occurred very early on Tuesday, the assailants abducted six persons, comprising two professors, one senior lecturer, and three of their family members.

Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), UNIABUJA Chapter, Dr Kassim Umaru, confirmed the incident and the abduction to Channels Television.

Those abducted were identified as Professor Obansa and his son; Professor Oboscolo, his son and daughters, as well as Dr Tobins.

“Please, we need your prayers for their safe return,” the ASUU chairman said in a message.

The incident was said to have occurred at about 1am at the senior staff quarters in Giri in Gwagwalada Area Council of the nation’s capital.

