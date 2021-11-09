Gunmen Kill Retired Airforce Officer Maisaka, Grandson in Kaduna

A retired Airforce officer, Air Vice Marshal Muhammed Maisaka has been killed by gunmen suspected to be bandits in Rigasa area of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The retired military officer, who is also the Chief Medical Director of MSK hospital in Rigasa, was murdered in the early hours of Tuesday, in his residence alongside his grandson.

Although the identity of his killers is not yet clear, residents said the attack could be a clear case of assassination.

According to Saleh Bala, an eyewitness and in-law to the deceased, the bandits first went to the boys’ quarters where they picked his physiotherapist (also a NAF personnel) and they forced him to lead them into the main house.

Bala added that the attackers left the house without stealing anything or threatening anyone further.

The Kaduna State Police Command has also confirmed the incident.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Jalige said the gateman of the deceased sustained injuries from the attack.

He explained that the body of the retired officer has been evacuated to the hospital while the gateman has been rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The police spokesman appealed to Kaduna residents to assist security agencies with useful and timely information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of the dastardly act.