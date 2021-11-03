Gunmen Raid Staff Quarters Of Abuja School, Abduct Vice Principal

Mohammed Nuhu, Vice Principal of Junior Secondary School (JSS), Yebu in Kwali Area Council of Abuja, has been abducted.

A teacher, who preferred anonymity, said kidnappers wielding sophisticated weapons invaded the staff quarters of the school.

He said some of the kidnappers surrounded the quarters, while other gangs scaled the fence into the compound from where they broke into his apartment and whisked him away.

He said the kidnappers tied down the security guard manning the gate before they forced the victim’s door open.

“In fact, even some teachers that are staying inside the quarters could not be able to come out because of the sporadic gun shots” he said.

The incident happened on Saturday night.

The chairman of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) wing of the Nigeria Union Teachers (NUT), Comrade Stephen Knabayi, confirmed the abduction of the vice principal to Daily Trust.

He said the incident happened a few days after the Chief Imam of Yabgoji Central Mosque, Abubakar Abdullahi Gbedako, who is also the vice principal of Junior Secondary School, Kwaita, still in Kwali area council, was abducted.

Knabayi said the union had written several mails to the FCT Administration and some area council chairmen to complain over incessant abduction of its members.

When contacted, spokesperson of the FCT police command, DSP Adeh Josephine, said she is currently in a meeting.

She promised to call our reporter back after the meeting but had not done so as of the time of this report.