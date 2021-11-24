Have some respect for your hubby – New video emerged online where Tega referred to Boma as her bestie

BBNaija season 6 stars, Tega and Boma have sparked yet another talking point on social media after they were spotted together.

A video of the duo surfaced online where they were seen smiling and chilling together with their face masks on.

Tega removed her face mask to properly reveal her face as she referred to Boma as her bestie.

Boma reacted surprisingly to Tega’s remarks in the video and their fans have got loads of things to say about it.

Check out the video below:

Nigerians have reacted differently to the new video of Tega and Boma. Some of them blasted her for not respecting her husband.