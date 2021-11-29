“He wasn’t real” – Singer Cynthia Morgan gives clarity to her fallout with Davido

Female musician, Cynthia Morgan, has again answered a question about her relationship with Davido.

Cynthia during a question and answer session on her Instagram story channel answered an inquisitive fan who cared to know about the issue she had with Davido.

The fans urged her to give an honest answer because Davido was the first artist to reach out to her during her outburst with the Okoye brothers.

She replied to the fan that such reaching outs were deceit and she knew all along.

She stated:

“Omo all those levels na washhh. I tried to give it a benefit of doubt, played along so make dem no talk say I too get pride, but in the end I was right!

“I hope we are done with this particular question since 2020,. Make una let me rest oo.”

Another fan asked her about her favorite, and she picked Wizkid and Burna Boy over Davido.

Check out her exchanges with fans below:

