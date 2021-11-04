Heavy Security Deployment Not To Intimidate Voters, Says IGP; Warns IPOB

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba Alkali has warned non state actors, including the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, to steer clear of Saturday’s election in Anambra State.

He stated that the heavy deployment of security to Anambra State for Saturday’s election was not meant to scare voters.

He, however, said the police would deal decisively with anybody who would try to foment trouble during the exercise.

Baba spoke on Wednesday during stakeholders’ meeting.

He said the election security was designed to cover the three senatorial districts of the state, 21 Local Government Areas, 326 wards and 5,720 polling units across the state.

He said, “This massive deployment is not designed to intimidate the law-abiding as being insinuated in some quarters.

“On the contrary, it is to reassure them of adequate protection by deterring misguided political elements as well as non-state actors that might be bent on threatening the election through acts of armed violence or other conducts that violate the provisions of the Electoral Act.

“It is to also serve as a strong warning that the government is determined to bring such subversive characters to justice should they advance their ignoble, undemocratic and unpatriotic intents.

“The overriding objective of our operational action plan is to ensure an environment that is peaceful enough to encourage the law-abiding people of Anambra State to exercise their electoral franchise.

“The message here is clear. For the political actors and electorates that are law abiding, they are fully assured of optimal security.

“However, for the destabilising elements and other deviants who despite all wise counsels are determined to deploy violence and other illegal means to advance their political interests or constitute a clog in the wheel of peaceful atmosphere for the election, they should be prepared for the consequences of their actions as they will be identified, isolated and decisively dealt with irrespective of their status, ideological inclinations or political affiliation.