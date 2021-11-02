How I perform ritual every first day of the month by sleeping with a man – Blessing CEO opens up

Nigerian relationship adviser, Blessing Okoro has disclosed how she carries out monthly “ritual” of sleeping with a man on the first day of every month.

Sharing a video on her Instagram page, Blessing wrote;

“Do you know when you MAKE Love ❤️ on the first day of every new month it bring good luck to your relationships and marriage.

So when you get home today after work, grab them and make sweet passionate love to them, and watch this month blossom with so much love and positivity.

It’s a ritual for me, I make love on the first of every month . (Use this song 🎵 it’s a turn on for love making )Gosh, hope I don’t kee somebody’s son today . Happy new month lovers”