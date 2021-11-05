How To Vote In Saturday’s Anambra Governorship Election

After months of preparations and campaigning, 18 political parties are set to contest the Anambra governorship seat.

The election is expected to take place across the state’s 21 local government areas.

According to the 2006 Census, the State has a population of 4,055,048 but only 2,525,471 have registered to participate in Saturday’s exercise.

The elections will hold under COVID-19 guidelines and voters are expected to wear facemasks to their polling units, according to an information sheet provided by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Voting is expected to commence at 8:30am and end at 2:30pm.

“There shall be two queues – one inside and one outside the polling area. You will be called from the outer queue into the voting area in batches.

“By 2:30pm, the outer queue shall close, but you will vote if you are already on the queue.

“Maintain order while on the queue and keep a distance of two meters (six feet) from other people.”

Of course, voters are expected to come to the polling unit with their voter’s card and are required to show it to election officials whenever requested.

“After you cast your vote, move away from the voting area.

“You may observe the counting of votes and announcement of result from a designated area.”

Voters are to note that “cell phones or any other device that can take pictures are still not allowed in the voting cubicles.”

They are also mandated to “obey all directives issued by election officials, and be orderly at all times.

“INEC shall not tolerate assault of any election official and you may be prosecuted for doing so.”

Source: Channels TV