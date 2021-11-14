I Don’t Believe In Heaven, Hell: Samklef

Nigeria Beat Maker and producer Samklef made a statement that he doesn’t believe in Heaven or Hell because he believes Heaven is on Earth.

The Musical producer shares his belief about religion and said, humans are gods and share the same character with God.

He tweeted ” I don’t believe in heaven or hell. But I believe in heaven on earth. If God is the same yesterday, today and forever. So are ye. Bright star from the east.

Although no one knows why Samklef made his intentions clear but many were surprised with the way he spoke and some of his beliefs.

See tweet below: