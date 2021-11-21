I Don’t Know How To Woo Women, I Like It When They Woo Me Instead: DonJazzy

Music Executive, Don Jazzy, has opened up on his love life and why he is not presently linked with any lover at the moment.

The star made it known in a recent interview on the Off Air with Gbemi and Toolz show.

Don Jazzy shared some of the challenges he faces in the course of dating.

He said: “I have dated very beautiful women who have asked me to send (them) nude pictures. I never send it. And these are women finer than Rihanna. I don’t know how to woo; I like it when people woo me.”

The producer also spoke about the music industry and those he has worked with in the past years and how he has been able to manage everything.

Watch full video below: