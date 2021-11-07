I Got Pregnant At 13 Because Peers Introduced Me To ‘Early Sex- Actor Ada Ameh

Actor Ada Ameh has revealed that she got pregnant at the age of 13 years old because her peers introduced her to sex at an early age.

The star made this known in her recent Interview on “withchude”, with a great media personality, Chude Jideonwo, , where she give details about her self and ambition.

During the section Chude Jideonwo, asked her why did she had a daughter so young, she replied, it wasn’t my parents fault, I was totally influenced by my peers they launched me to “early sex” one thing led to another and I got pregnant.

READ ALSO: Actress Ada Ameh Celebrates As She Clocks New Age

“I got pregnant in March and I had my baby in December same year. That means I got pregnant when I was 13+.

“The most beautiful part is that, on my 15th birthday, my baby was barely five months old. I was marched out of the Barracks.”

Ameh stated that during that period, she took to alcoholism because she felt she had gotten her independence already.