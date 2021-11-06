I Have Trust Issues, I Cry For No Reason: Adesuwa Etomi

Outstanding actress, Adesua Etomi-Wellington has made it clear that she has trust issues.

This statement took many by surprise as people wondered what might have happened resulting in her not trusting people.

Adesua made this statement during a programme at the Waterbrook Church, Lagos.

The actress noted that she is a very emotional person, adding that while watching a movie or listening to a song, she could cry for no reason.

She also said that she has been working on this issue with God for a couple of years now and she is glad she is progressing.

“I’ve serious trust issues. God and I have been working on it for a couple of years. I believe I’m still on a journey. Nobody is perfect and aim is progressing, not perfection. I’ve trust issues when I am dealing with God or God is dealing with me in specific situations. I even have trust issues when it comes to the most mundane things.”

“I love movies, I enjoy reading scripts and everything that has to do with acting. However, I have started embracing it and realized that God created me the way he did for a purpose and it also helps in being able to emphasize with people”

“I am also the kind of person that cries for no reason when watching a movie that is emotional or listening to a song. I could be watching a film and the scene could be emotional in a sad or happy way. And, I would just start crying because it’s making me sad or pulling my heartstrings.”