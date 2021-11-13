I Never Knew Getting Pregnant Is The Hardest Thing Ever: Actress Shyngle

Actress Princess Shyngle has taken to her social media to open up on her thoughts about getting pregnant.

The star stated that she never knew getting pregnant is the headrest thing ever when one is ready.

“I never knew getting pregnant is the hardest thing ever when you’re ready. You can have sex for 3 years and not get pregnant.”

Shyngle made it clear that she is not getting pregnant but just thinking through things as she is celibate for now.

“I’m still celibate but sincerely but on the real, it’s when you get married or find the perfect baby daddy that’s when pregnancy won’t show up just mistakenly fling around with someone you don’t love or a one night stand, you will realize Babies are indeed a gift from God to humanity.”

