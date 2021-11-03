I paid you N10M for the purpose of visibility since you were in the spotlight for marrying an older man – Jaruma reacts after being called out by Regina Daniels

Kayanmata seller, Jaruma has reacted after Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels called her out and subsequently distanced herself from her brand.

In an earlier report, the young thespian noted that she has never used Kayanmata, rather she was paid by the aphrodisiac specialist to front the products.

Speaking further, Regina Daniels noted that Jaruma tried to use her platform to continue advertising her products even after their deal ended.

Reacting to this, Jaruma has taken to her Instagram page to tell her side of the story while narrating her relationship with the actress.

The love enhancer disclosed that she paid Regina Daniels a whopping sum of N10M, yet she was reluctant to post her products on her page.

See the post below: