I Think I Need A Robot – Tonto Dikeh

Famous actress, Tonto Dikeh has opened up about her trust issues and at the same time, she needs a helping hand.

Taking to Instagram, the Influencer said she needs a PA and a Personal Nanny to herself, but the thing is that she has developed serious trust issues and she dislikes being around or seeing people always.

Tonto revealed that a Robot is better in replacement, but no matter what humans feelings will always mean appreciated.

READ ALSO: Actress Rosy Meurer Knocks Trolls Accusing Her Of Snatching Tonto Dikeh’s Husband

Tonto wrote: “In need a PA and a Personal Nanny for myself, problem is that have developed a serious mad trust issues and i dislike been around or seeing people always. I think I need a Robot”.