I will support Atiku Abubakar’s 2023 presidential ambition & not Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu – Mr Ibu

A prominent Nollywood actor, Mr. Ibu (John Ikechukwu Okafor) has debunked rumours that he is has thrown his weight behind the 2023 presidential of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Tinubu.

In an Instagram video seen by PM News, Mr. Ibu said he was at the gathering for the endorsement of Tinubu’s presidential bid only on invitation by some of his colleagues who needed his assistance.

The comedian said he cannot turn his back on Atiku Abubakar who has done so much for him as a long-time friend.

The actor added that for many years he has worked with the former vice president even in his state, adding that if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s politician wants to go for the presidency come 2023, he will not hesitate to support him.

“People approached me of Tinubu’s involvement to contest for president of Nigeria, I’m a completely independent person, anything that has to do with anything publicly you should address me on that. I don’t know why this thing is going around like this.

“I’ve never run sideways, it’s been me and Atiku who has helped me in so many ways and if he is running for president certainly Atiku is my candidate.

“Atiku is like a father to me, been working for him even in his own State, so I wouldn’t abandon him. I’m not trying to pull Tinubu down but he’s not my candidate, Atiku is my candidate.

“Anybody I visited is just simply a visitation. As an actor they wanted me to assist them in one way or the other that does not mean I’ve abandoned my candidate and father. Everybody is contesting in 2023 and may God help them.”

