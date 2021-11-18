If Buhari post his account number, he will net 1 billion in just one minute – APC Chieftain Joe Igbokwe

Spokesperson of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, Joe Igbokwe has stated that if President Muhammadu Buhari posts his account number on social media, he will get N1billion in a minute.

Igbokwe made the statement after a Twitter user stated that President Buhari will not receive a dime if he copies singer Davido, and seeks donations from his friends and loved ones.

The Twitter user Akin Akinwale had tweeted;

”If Buhari drops his account details, he won’t see shingbain. Can only be Davido”

Responding to this statement, Joe who is the Special Adviser on Drainage and Water Resources to the Lagos state governor, wrote;

”PUT ON YOUR THINKING CAP SIR. PRESIDENT OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA DOES NOT TO GO DAVIDO STYLE BUT LET JUST DO IT AND HE WILL NET ON BILLION IN JUST ONE MINUTE. Omo de lo shie.”