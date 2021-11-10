“If you’re pregnant & you dreamt about shoe just know that the person responsible is about to run away” – Lady says

A Nigerian lady has sparked a debate on social media after taking up the role of a dream interpreter.

The lady who identifies herself as Gift made a revelation about dreams and in her post she disclosed that when a pregnant woman dreams and the dream is about shoe, she must know that the person who impregnated her has plans of dumping her.

Therefore, her interpretation is meant to sound a word of caution to expectant mothers to take a course of action when they have such dreams.

She wrote;

“If you’re pregnant and you dreamt about sho just know that the person responsible is about to run away ”