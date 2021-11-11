IGP: Inadequate Funding Hindering Police Reform

Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali has expressed that inadequate funding is a “critical challenge” hindering the reform of the force.

Baba spoke on Wednesday when he appeared before the national assembly joint committee on police affairs.

Addressing the lawmakers, the IGP asked that the police should be removed from the envelope budgetary system of the federal government.

He also added that this will improve the funding of the force.

“There is a critical challenge that I want to highlight — inadequate appropriation which does not support the operation, optimal service delivery and police organisation and reform plan of the force,” he said.

“The envelope budgetary system of the federal government which gives a funding ceiling without due cognizance of the scope and complex mandate of the force should also be reviewed.”

Baba also asked the lawmakers to deploy their legislative instruments to ensure the full release of funds appropriated to the police in the 2022 budget.

He said the force also needs adequate funds to enable it “effectively respond to unanticipated national security emergencies and to support ongoing special operations across the country”.