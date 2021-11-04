Ikoyi Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 36

The death toll from the collapsed high-rise building on Gerrard road in Ikoyi, Lagos has increased to 36.

This was confirmed on Thursday morning by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

“So far, 36 people – 33 males and three female — have been confirmed dead, while there were nine survivors,” Acting Coordinator of the Lagos Territorial Office of the NEMA, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye wrote in a message to journalists.

The survivors include one female and eight male.

The operation to rescue those trapped in the rubble of the 21-storey building which collapsed on Monday afternoon, trapping dozens of people is still ongoing.

Families and friends of people trapped in the rubble have kept vigil at the scene, clinging onto hope and seeking answers, three days after the disaster.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu put the death toll at 21 when he visited the scene on Wednesday afternoon.

The cause of the collapse has yet to be determined, but the governor has said there were obvious violations and “mistakes from all angles” in the tragedy.

He has set up a panel of inquiry into the incident and promised that those found culpable after investigations by the panel, will be punished.