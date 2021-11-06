I’ll Win Anambra Election, Says Uba

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, Senator Andy Uba, has stated that he was confident of winning today’s election.

He spoke to journalists after voting at the Okwute Primary School, Uga on Saturday.

He stated that with the number of defections of major political bigwigs to APC, it would be almost impossible for him to lose the election.

Uba said: “What do you expect in a situation where people with many followers in their various wards are leaving their parties for APC?

“It means the election is as good as having been won by us. Otherwise, they (defectors) will be disgraced.”