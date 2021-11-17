I’m Not Your Man, I’m A Woman – James Brown

Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown has responded to a lady who referred to him as her man while participating in a viral trend on the video-sharing platform, TikTok.

The lady had hopped on the ‘this is your man?’ trend and used a photo of the popular crossdresser as the background.

Reacting to this, James made it clear that he is not a man but a woman who is also struggling to have money like her.

The controversial crossdresser emphasized that he is not the lady’s man, but a fellow woman like her.

According to him, they are both in the single ladies’ club ‘hustling’ for a man so she should get her facts right.

Watch the video below: