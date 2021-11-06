Ini Dima-Okojie Shares Photos From Her Introduction Ceremony

Actress Ini Dima-Okojie has officially tied the knot in a memorable wedding introduction.

This coming after the star announced their engagement in July 2021.

Many of her fans took to the comment section to celebrate with her and also a lot of Celebrity such as Sharonooja, Dorathy bachor, Nancy isime, Fadeogunro graced their appearance in the ceremony.

Fans were amazed of her unaware ceremony when the pretty damsel posted her picture.

Ini caption: “And it begins… First, The introduction. Abasi, @abasieneobong my love!!. Today, our families accepted to become one. I’m so excited to go on this journey with you… Here’s to forever!.”



See post below: