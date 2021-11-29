inq. Digital Bags Three Awards at NTITA 2021

Inq. Digital, the leading Pan-African Cloud and Digital solutions provider, has been adjudged the best in three different categories at the recently concluded 5th edition of the Nigeria Tech Innovation and Telecoms Awards (NTITA) 2021.

“The emergence of Inq. Digital as the Unified Communications Provider of the year, IoT Solutions Provider of the year and the Digital Services provider of the year was an attestation to the efforts of the company in advancing technology in the ICT and Telecom Industry”, said the organizers of the awards.

The award ceremony, which was organized by InstinctWave, an ISO certified company in partnership with the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) and the Africa Digital Economy Forum, has grown to be the “Oscars” of the ICT/Telecom industry, and is widely known as the most celebrated ICT and Telecoms awards in the country.

Akin Naphtal, Chief Executive Officer of InstinctWave, noted that “inq. Digital’s footprints within the year in review showed tremendous development and positive contributions to businesses in three clear categories. The three categories are very distinct and interwoven, yet members of the public carefully spotted and appreciated the hard work of inq. Digital in the ICT and Telecom Industry through their votes.”

He further said, “We commend the inq. Digital team for such a bold contribution to the industry even as they just transitioned from Vodacom Business Nigeria, which is a statement of a successful journey from one great brand to another emerging great brand within the technology space”.

Commenting on the awards, Valentine Chime, Managing Director of inq. Digital, thanked the organizers, the public and the stakeholders for recognizing the work of inq. Digital within the period under review.

He, also, thanked the regulators, particularly the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy and the Nigerian Communications Commission, for consistently providing the enabling environment for the industry to make progress amidst all the challenges.

As an organization that understands the indispensable role of customers, Chime emphasized that the digital brand heritage has enabled it to define its path of excellence in various products’ developments, in line with the needs of the clients and markets. “Our products are evolving along the lines of the market need; thus, we have pledged to continue to innovate as captured in our business philosophy of enabling our customers to reimagine a better future”, he added.

inq. Digital is a brand that creates digital solutions to solve complex challenges and assist multinationals in key sectors of African commerce such as banking and finance, oil and gas, mining and construction, retail and distribution, education, agriculture, and tourism; helping them in their Digital Transformation journey.

About inq. Digital:

inq. Digital is a leading Cloud and Digital service provider that offers cutting-edge solutions across five major service categories: SDN/NFV Solutions, Edge AI Solutions, Intelligent Connectivity, Cloud-Based Solutions, and Digital Solutions. inq. Digital extends the frontiers of technology at the international arena with its presence in 6 African countries (Nigeria, Zambia, Botswana, Cameron, Malawi, and Cote d’Ivoire).