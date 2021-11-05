Insecurity: Amotekun Filling Security Gap —Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has declared that the Western Nigeria Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun Corps, is effectively filling the vacuum created by the “overstretched conventional security agencies, particularly the police in the state.”

He also noted that Amotekun Corps is a product of circumstance which is essentially created to fill the obvious security gap in the state for the security of all, adding that it has brought relative peace to the state.

Also Read: Insecurity: Some Abuja Schools Have Told Students To Stay At Home, Says Shehu Sani

According to a statement on his Facebook page, Akeredolu stated this when he played host to the participants of Course 30 of the National Defence College, Abuja, led by the Commandant, Rear Admiral Oladele Daji at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s office on Thursday.

The statement said Akeredolu particularly commended the military for ensuring peace and security in the country.

Akeredolu also disclosed that his administration has enjoined necessary support and cooperation from all heads of security agencies in the state including the Army, Police, NSCDC, DSS, NIA and others.