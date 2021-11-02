Insecurity: Renewed Strategy Will Yield Positive Results —Niger Gov

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has expressed the belief that renewed strategy in the fight against banditry and other forms of insecurity in the state will yield positive results.

Bello stated this while briefing newsmen after he held an expanded security meeting at the government house, Minna to review strategy and take necessary measures to address the security concerns in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mary Noel-Berje on Tuesday.

“By the grace of God with the efforts being applied at the moment, we shall overcome most of these challenges soon,” Bello was quoted to have said.

According to the statement, the Governor expressed concern over the hardship brought about by the incessant banditry activities and other forms of crime in the state.

The statement continued, “The Governor commended the successes recorded so far by the security agencies and appreciated their tireless efforts in making sure the communities are safeguarded.

“He re-assured the citizenry that no stone will be left unturned in addressing the situation as both the government, security agencies and relevant stakeholders were all contributing towards seeing an end to the security challenges.”